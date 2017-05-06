Angelle Sampey leads Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying in Atlanta

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Angelle Sampey topped Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying Friday in the rainy Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals.

Sampey had a 6.904-second pass at 193.16 mph on her Victory during the lone qualifying session of the day at Atlanta Dragway.

“To leave the starting line and go straight, shift on time and stay under power all the way to the finish line was the best feeling I’ve had in a long time,” Sampey said. “I didn’t even care where it was on the ladder, just the fact that I made a full pull on the first round. I was so excited.”