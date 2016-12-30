Female NHRA national victories in 2016

Courtney Force - Indianapolis (Traxxas Funny Car Shootout)

While her only points-paying win of the season came at Houston in May, Courtney Force still made the headlines at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis in September when she raced to a $100,000 payday with her win at the Traxxas Funny Car Shootout at Lucas Oil Raceway.

National Dragster/NHRA

Jerry Foss