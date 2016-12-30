Female NHRA national victories in 2016
Leah Pritchett - Phoenix
NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett made history at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, as she took her first career class win in the first all-female Top Fuel final since 1982.National Dragster/NHRA ND Photographer
Brittany Force - Gainesville
One race later, fellow female NHRA racer Brittany Force also took home her first career Top Fuel win at the Gatornationals on March 20, 2016.NHRA
Alexis DeJoria - Las Vegas
The female winning streak continued in Las Vegas, when NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria ended a 33-race long winless streak on Sunday, April 3, 2016, at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at The Strip in Las Vegas.Alexis DeJoria Racing
Brittany Force - Charlotte
Brittany Force proved her win in Gainesville wasn’t a one-off by winning again just two rounds later at the Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, N.C. In doing so, she became the first female driver to win the unique event.NHRA
Courtney Force - Houston
Courtney Force extended NHRA’s female winning streak to five consecutive nationals events when she took home the Wally in the Funny Car class at the NHRA SpringNationals at the Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas on Sunday, May 1.NHRA
Angelle Sampey - Englishtown
It wasn’t until Sunday, June 12, 2016, that NHRA would see another female racer taking home the win, but it was well worth the wait as Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Angelle Sampey ended a nine-year-long winless streak with her victory at the Toyota NHRA Summernationals.NHRA
Brittany Force - Brainerd
NHRA Top Fuel driver Brittany Force entered the 2016 season with no class wins, but left it with three, after taking the victory at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota on Aug. 21, 2016, despite having flames emitting from the back of her car.National Dragster/NHRA NHRA NATIONAL DRAGSTER Photograp
Courtney Force - Indianapolis (Traxxas Funny Car Shootout)
While her only points-paying win of the season came at Houston in May, Courtney Force still made the headlines at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis in September when she raced to a $100,000 payday with her win at the Traxxas Funny Car Shootout at Lucas Oil Raceway.National Dragster/NHRA Jerry Foss