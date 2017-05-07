Ladders for the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals

Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals ladders

NHRA hits the drag strip at the Atlanta Dragway in Atlanta on Sunday for the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals.

Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Courtney Force (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were the fastest qualifiers in their respective classes.

For all but Pro Stock Motorcycle, the drivers only had two attempts to qualify due to weather in the area on Friday.

Coverage of final eliminations starts at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

Here are the full ladders for Sunday's final eliminations: