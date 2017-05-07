Ladders for the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals Samuel Reiman @samuelreiman May 7, 2017 at 9:14a ET Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals ladders NHRA hits the drag strip at the Atlanta Dragway in Atlanta on Sunday for the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals. Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Courtney Force (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were the fastest qualifiers in their respective classes. For all but Pro Stock Motorcycle, the drivers only had two attempts to qualify due to weather in the area on Friday. Coverage of final eliminations starts at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1. Here are the full ladders for Sunday's final eliminations: NHRA Marc Gewertz Top Fuel - left Top Fuel - right Funny Car - left Funny Car - right Pro Stock - left Pro Stock - right Pro Stock Motorcycle - left Pro Stock Motorcycle - right Next Gallery 11 The 10 most powerful American cars ever Start Gallery »