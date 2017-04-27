‘Everything is different’ in IndyCar says Alonso

Busy schedule

Fernando Alonso arrived in Russia Thursday morning after his whistle stop tour of the USA saw him take in the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and visit the Andretti team shop in Indianapolis.

Alonso, whose return to Europe was delayed by the cancellation of his flight via New York due to bad weather, said he had learned a lot on the trip.

“Everything is different there,” he said on arrival in Sochi. “The paddock, the people, the fans around the car, around you, the way you interact with the team, with the competitors, the drivers’ briefing. I was invited to the drivers’ briefing, and there were things that were definitely different compared to here.

“It was quite an intense weekend, then from there I flew to Indianapolis for a seat fitting on Monday with the team to go through some of the stuff on preparation for the race, and on the Tuesday, I think, I was into the simulator in the morning just a couple of hours, three or four hours, also to have the first touch on those cars, on the ovals, etc.

“Of course the real car will be very different, because in the simulator it is easy to go 370km/h and not lift in the corners because nothing will happen, I think the real car will be a little bit more difficult, but at least I had the possibility to see the car to see the efforts that you need to do in the corners.”