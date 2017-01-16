F1 driver lineups for 2017

Samuel Reiman

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Following the announcement that Nico Rosberg was retiring after winning the World Championship, Mercedes replaced him with Valtteri Bottas for the 2017 season.

Red Bull Racing - Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo

The Red Bull Racing team, along with Ferrari and Toro Rosso, is one of just three teams to retain the same driver lineup with which it ended 2016.

Ferrari - Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel

Despite a lackluster 2016 season, the Scuderia Ferrari lineup remains the same for 2017.

Force India - Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon moves over from Manor Racing to replace Nico Hulkenberg, who has moved to Renault.

Williams - Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll

Rookie Lance Stroll was meant to team with Valtteri Bottas at Williams while Felipe Massa was set to retire. However, following Nico Rosberg’s retirement, Bottas left for Mercedes allowing Massa to return.

McLaren - Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne finally secures a full-time ride replacing Jenson Button at McLaren, although Button has the option to return to the team in 2018.

Toro Rosso - Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat

Scuderia Toro Rosso retains the same driver lineup that it held during most of the 2016 season.

Haas F1 Team - Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean

Kevin Magnussen replaces Esteban Gutierrez, who failed to score a point for the outfit in 2016, for the U.S.-based team’s second year in the sport.

Renault - Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer

For the factory team’s second year back in the sport, Kevin Magnussen leaves for Haas F1 while Nico Hulkenberg moves over from Force India.

Sauber - Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein

Moving over from Manor Racing, Pascal Wehrlein replaces Felipe Nasr at Sauber for the 2017 season.

Manor Racing - TBC

With the team owner's company recently going into administration, it remains to be seen if Manor Racing will be on the grid in 2017.

