F1 driver lineups for 2017
Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Following the announcement that Nico Rosberg was retiring after winning the World Championship, Mercedes replaced him with Valtteri Bottas for the 2017 season.LAT Photographic
Red Bull Racing - Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
The Red Bull Racing team, along with Ferrari and Toro Rosso, is one of just three teams to retain the same driver lineup with which it ended 2016.LAT Photographic Zak Mauger
Ferrari - Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel
Despite a lackluster 2016 season, the Scuderia Ferrari lineup remains the same for 2017.LAT Photographic
Force India - Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon moves over from Manor Racing to replace Nico Hulkenberg, who has moved to Renault.LAT Photographic
Williams - Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll
Rookie Lance Stroll was meant to team with Valtteri Bottas at Williams while Felipe Massa was set to retire. However, following Nico Rosberg’s retirement, Bottas left for Mercedes allowing Massa to return.LAT Photographic Glenn Dunbar
McLaren - Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne
Stoffel Vandoorne finally secures a full-time ride replacing Jenson Button at McLaren, although Button has the option to return to the team in 2018.LAT Photographic
Toro Rosso - Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat
Scuderia Toro Rosso retains the same driver lineup that it held during most of the 2016 season.LAT Photographic
Haas F1 Team - Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean
Kevin Magnussen replaces Esteban Gutierrez, who failed to score a point for the outfit in 2016, for the U.S.-based team’s second year in the sport.LAT Photographic
Renault - Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer
For the factory team’s second year back in the sport, Kevin Magnussen leaves for Haas F1 while Nico Hulkenberg moves over from Force India.LAT Photographic
Sauber - Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein
Moving over from Manor Racing, Pascal Wehrlein replaces Felipe Nasr at Sauber for the 2017 season.LAT Photographic
Manor Racing - TBC
With the team owner's company recently going into administration, it remains to be seen if Manor Racing will be on the grid in 2017.LAT Photographic