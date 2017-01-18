20 unusual rides for Wednesday from Barrett-Jackson
It’s the middle of the week at the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector-Car Auction, which runs now through Jan. 22. The big money cars will come out Friday and Saturday, which means for today we’re going to focus on 20 of the more unusual vehicles crossing the block today.
1958 BMW Isetta 300 Cabriolet
It’s a big day for little cars at Barrett-Jackson and this is one of the cutest on the docket. The catalog description says, “Isettas were originally designed by two engineers who worked for an Italian company called Iso Spa that built refrigerators in the 1950s.”
1933 Ford Speedstar custom coupe
1975 Mini Cooper
The modern iterations of the Mini Cooper are really kind of midi — small, but not tiny. This one? Yeah, it’s not just a Mini, it’s mini, too. And it’s dressed up in Burnt Orange paint and matching interior.
1973 Volkswagen Thing
The VW Thing was made for the West German military, who called it the “Kurierwagen,” but once the dune buggy craze caught on in Southern California, VW rebranded it “The Thing.”
1956 Cushman Custom Truckster
Converted to a Good Humor truck when it was restored, this Cushman Truckster is fully operational. Just the thing if you want to be a hero to the neighborhood kids.
1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Remember the film “Back to the Future” that featured a flying DeLorean? That was about the only good publicity the ill-fated sports car got. This one is unusual, in that it was ordered with custom black paint instead of the usual bare metal skin.
1970 Morris Minor Pickup
Right-hand drive, a 1,098-cubic-centimeter engine and a snappy design. And you can rest assured that when you go to cruise night, no one else will show up with one of these.
1960 Nash Metropolitan
The late, lamented Metropolitan always had something of a cult following. And the two-tone, black-over-white paint scheme is definitely evocative of the era.
1999 Cadillac Sedan DeVille stretch limo
Want to be a Uber driver? This mammoth 70-inch stretch Cadillac limousine will definitely set you apart from the crowd.
1971 Fiat 850 Sport Bertone Coupe
Described as a “stylish and attractive entry-level Italian sports car,” this Fiat is cute for sure, but with only 850 cubic centimeters of engine under the hood, don’t expect to go too fast.
2003 Chevrolet SSR
The SSR is kind of an odd-duck, but fun to tool around in, nevertheless. Built on a midsized Chevrolet SUV chassis, it has a tiny bed in back and only room for two, which means it’s not all that practical. On the other hand, the top goes down, which atones for a lot of sins.
1960 Volkswagen “Shaking Herbie”
Made for the “Herbie the Love Bug” series of movies, “Shaking Herbie” is one of only four survivors from the 26 examples originally built.
2003 Bourget custom sand car
Sand cars are hugely popular with NASCAR drivers who like to play off road in their spare time. This just looks like an insane amount of fun. Not street legal, of course, but with a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V-8, it must be fast off road.
1960 Goggomobi
There are two Goggomobils on the docket today, including this green-and-white TS 300 coupe, which was built in Dingolfing, a town in Bavaria. The two-cylinder engine produces just 15 horsepower.
1987 AM General Hummer
Finished in Desert Storm tan, this military Hummer is one of at least four Hummers set to cross the block today. And, yeah, it is as intimidating as it looks, which might be just the ticket for some folks.
1972 Plymouth Fury III
This would be a blast to own, a battalion fire chief car from California, complete with fire chief hat, gas mask, fire suit and assorted accessories. Just received $5,800 service and has only gone 30 miles since.
1979 Stutz Bearcat convertible
Two words: Big pimpin’. Built on a Pontiac chassis and powered by a GM drivetrain, this is one of the most ostentatious cars in the show. Not that that’s a bad thing, mind you, but it’s definitely not for introverts.
1964 Volkswagen Beetle Woody Wagon
You can practically hear The Beach Boys singing “Surfin’ Safari.” This very cool tricked out Beetle comes with its own trailer and was signed by the late, great George Barris, the “King of the Kustomizers.”
1955 Meesserschmitt KR-200 convertible
Yet another European microcar, this one features a 191-cubic-centimeter engine and an aircraft-style canopy, with tandem seating.
1971 Ford Torino display car
This is crazy cool, a car created from a old Torino and a “Voxeljet industrial 3D printer and fused deposition.” Not a running car, it is nevertheless a fascinating piece of art with its liquid metal bodywork.