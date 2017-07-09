Josh Bell dominates Jake Arrieta on anniversary of MLB debut
Josh Bell began his career with a pinch hit single off Jake Arrieta. Exactly one year later Bell is now 6-for-11 against the former Cy Young winner.
More MLB Videos
Tyson Ross helps Rangers in 5-2 win over Angels
2 hours ago
Drew Robinson launches 2-run home run in win over LA
2 hours ago
Rangers win second game of series vs. Angels
2 hours ago
Series finale Preview | Angels at Rangers | Rangers Live
2 hours ago
Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut
4 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED