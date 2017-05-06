Aaron Judge talks comparisons with Derek Jeter and what’s behind his recent success

Ken Rosenthal sat down with Aaron Judge to discuss a number of topics, including some comparing him with former Yankees great Derek Jeter.

More  MLB  Videos

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

2 days ago

In career-best stretch, Braves' Foltynewicz flashes top-of-the-rotation ceiling

In career-best stretch, Braves' Foltynewicz flashes top-of-the-rotation ceiling

2 days ago

Chopcast LIVE: Freddie Freeman keeps adding to early MVP resume

Chopcast LIVE: Freddie Freeman keeps adding to early MVP resume

2 days ago

Karns strikes out four batters in one inning

Karns strikes out four batters in one inning

2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

2 days ago

Rangers Live: Series finale against Astros

Rangers Live: Series finale against Astros

2 days ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!