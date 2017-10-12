Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’

Aaron Judge talks to Ken Rosenthal in the locker room after the New York Yankees advanced to the ALCS.

More MLB Videos

Joe Girardi: ‘To be able to rally like that means so much to me…I had a hole in my heart’

Joe Girardi: ‘To be able to rally like that means so much to me…I had a hole in my heart’

15 mins ago

Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’

Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’

1 hr ago

Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’

Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’

1 hr ago

Terry Francona discusses the Indians' elimination

Terry Francona discusses the Indians' elimination

1 hr ago

CC Sabathia reflects on his Game 5 ALDS start

CC Sabathia reflects on his Game 5 ALDS start

1 hr ago

Brett Gardner: ‘We can win in a lot of different ways’

Brett Gardner: ‘We can win in a lot of different ways’

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»