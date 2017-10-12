Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’

Didi Gregorius chats with Ken Rosenthal in the locker room after the New York Yankees advanced to the ALCS.

More MLB Videos

Joe Girardi: ‘To be able to rally like that means so much to me…I had a hole in my heart’

Joe Girardi: ‘To be able to rally like that means so much to me…I had a hole in my heart’

15 mins ago

Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’

Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’

1 hr ago

Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’

Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’

1 hr ago

Terry Francona discusses the Indians' elimination

Terry Francona discusses the Indians' elimination

1 hr ago

CC Sabathia reflects on his Game 5 ALDS start

CC Sabathia reflects on his Game 5 ALDS start

1 hr ago

Brett Gardner: ‘We can win in a lot of different ways’

Brett Gardner: ‘We can win in a lot of different ways’

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»