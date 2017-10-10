Aaron Judge blasts a 2-RBI double to give the Yankees a big lead in Game 4

Aaron Judge hits a 2-RBI double, his first hit of the series, to give the New York Yankees a 4-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the ALDS.

15 mins ago

