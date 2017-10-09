Aaron Judge on elimination games: ‘This is what it’s all about’
Aaron Judge talks to Tom Verducci about his big defensive play, as well as the experience of playing in elimination games.
More MLB Videos
Aaron Judge on elimination games: 'This is what it's all about'
15 mins ago
Greg Bird after Game 3 win: 'We've got to keep this thing going'
15 mins ago
Greg Bird crushes a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 win over Cleveland in Game 3
1 hr ago
Watch Aaron Judge rob Francisco Lindor's home run to help the Yankees claim a Game 3 win
1 hr ago
Big Papi teaches A-Rod about Jackie Bradley Jr
4 hours ago
David Price on potentially getting to start a Game 5: 'I'll be ready'
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED