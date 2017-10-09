Greg Bird crushes a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 win over Cleveland in Game 3
Greg Bird crushes a solo home run off Andrew Miller to break a scoreless tie in Game 3.
More MLB Videos
Aaron Judge on elimination games: 'This is what it's all about'
15 mins ago
Greg Bird after Game 3 win: 'We've got to keep this thing going'
15 mins ago
Greg Bird crushes a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 win over Cleveland in Game 3
1 hr ago
Watch Aaron Judge rob Francisco Lindor's home run to help the Yankees claim a Game 3 win
1 hr ago
Big Papi teaches A-Rod about Jackie Bradley Jr
4 hours ago
David Price on potentially getting to start a Game 5: 'I'll be ready'
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED