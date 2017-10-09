Watch Aaron Judge rob Francisco Lindor of a home run to keep Game 3 scoreless
Aaron Judge robs Francisco Lindor of a 2 run home run in the 6th inning of Game 3 against Cleveland.
Watch Aaron Judge rob Francisco Lindor of a home run to keep Game 3 scoreless
15 mins ago
