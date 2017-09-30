Carlos Beltran discusses his Puerto Rico relief efforts after recent hurricanes

Carlos Beltran sits with Ken Rosenthal and discusses the relief efforts him and his family have done in support of his homeland of Puerto Rico. The Astros outfielder has raised $1.3 million for hurricane relief.

More MLB Videos

White Sox legend Hawk Harrelson respects Indians, the city & their fan base

White Sox legend Hawk Harrelson respects Indians, the city & their fan base

Just now

Carlos Beltran discusses his Puerto Rico relief efforts after recent hurricanes

Carlos Beltran discusses his Puerto Rico relief efforts after recent hurricanes

1 hr ago

Mookie Betts on Red Sox clinching the AL East division title

Mookie Betts on Red Sox clinching the AL East division title

2 hours ago

Full Count: The future of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González's managerial careers

Full Count: The future of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González's managerial careers

3 hours ago

Odrisamer Despaigne hopes to keep good times rolling for Marlins

Odrisamer Despaigne hopes to keep good times rolling for Marlins

4 hours ago

Chris Archer looks to reach 10 wins, 200 IP with final start

Chris Archer looks to reach 10 wins, 200 IP with final start

4 hours ago

More MLB Videos»