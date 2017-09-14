Who are the real L.A. Dodgers?

Despite a disastrous stretch, Ken Rosenthal believes the Dodgers still have time to rebound and re-emerge as the team to beat in the postseason.

More MLB Videos

WATCH: D-backs stun Rockies with 5-run first

WATCH: D-backs stun Rockies with 5-run first

15 mins ago

LeBron James, Rajai Davis and Hue Jackson react to the Indians' win streak

LeBron James, Rajai Davis and Hue Jackson react to the Indians' win streak

15 mins ago

Who are the real L.A. Dodgers?

Who are the real L.A. Dodgers?

15 mins ago

Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision

Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision

1 hr ago

WATCH: Pham's 20th homer puts him in the 20-20 club

WATCH: Pham's 20th homer puts him in the 20-20 club

1 hr ago

20-20 Tommy Pham hopes he's not done with plateaus yet

20-20 Tommy Pham hopes he's not done with plateaus yet

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»