Yankees will expand protective netting next season

NEW YORK (AP) Eleven days after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, New York said it plans to expand protective netting at its home ballpark and spring training complex next year.

The team announced the decision during its final regular-season game Sunday against Toronto.

Since the girl was injured Sept. 20 by a drive off the bat of Todd Frazier, several teams have announced they plan to add more netting to better protect fans.

In a news release, the Yankees say they will ”significantly expand” the netting this offseason at Yankee Stadium and Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The team says while its current netting meets Major League Baseball recommendations, the additional netting planned for 2018 will exceed those guidelines.

The club did not say how far it will expand netting that currently extends from the corner of each dugout closest to home plate. The Yankees say they will continue to consult with ”architects, engineers, netting manufacturers and Major League Baseball to analyze and determine the best and most appropriate type of netting material, color and installation methods.”

The team says it also has considered comments from fans.

The decision was announced to fans over the Yankee Stadium public address system after the third inning Sunday. There wasn’t much audible reaction from the crowd.

