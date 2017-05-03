Blue Jays score a run on a really strange balk by Yankees’ Betances

In the top of the seventh inning of a New York Yankees thrashing of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto closed the gap to 8-4 thanks to a pitching oddity suffered by Yanks flamethrower Dellin Betances. Take a look at this balk:

It goes down as a balk, not a ball, because Betances went through his delivery and did not actually deliver the ball. It popped out of his hand while he was still reeled backward, like a quarterback throwing on a wet day.

The Yankees still won 11-5 thanks largely to a pair of taters by both Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge. But check off your MLB BINGO card for “weird balk.”

