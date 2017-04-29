Yadier Molina catches Reds runner napping on spectacular pickoff at 3rd base

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t been known for their defense this month, with this season’s most famous image featuring the Blue Jays’ Chris Coghlan hurdling St. Louis’ eight-time Gold Glove award-winning catcher Yadier Molina. But Molina struck back with a vengeance Friday with an incredible play.

Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Reds loaded the bases with two outs on a Devin Mesoraco walk. Eugenio Suarez trotted from second base to third base on that walk, but he didn’t stop on the bag – as Molina and Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko noticed. And the next thing he knew, Suarez was headed back to the dugout with his teammates. Rally over:

I fear you are underestimating the sneakiness, sir. pic.twitter.com/Q8KCdB9r28 — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2017

From MLB.com:

“I was waiting for it,” Molina said. “It was a timing thing.”

“I just made sure I wasn’t tipping off anything,” Gyorko added. “I just walked behind him really, acted like nothing was going on.”

Suarez gave credit where credit was due:

“I thought it was a pitching change or the hitter was coming to the plate,” Suarez said, via MLB.com. “I wasn’t paying attention, and you’ve got to pay attention, especially with that guy. He’s good.”

The Cardinals held on for a 7-5 win – their third consecutive victory and ninth in their past 11 games – thanks in large part to a heads-up play.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!