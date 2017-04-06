Yadier Molina completely fooled by a bizarre twist on the ‘hidden ball’ trick

Although there literally are thousands of baseball games played in each major-league season, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll see something you’ve never seen before if you watch closely enough. And that certainly was true in Thursday’s Cardinals-Cubs matchup.

Yadier Molina – an eight-time Gold Glover who never looks foolish behind the plate – tried to block a ball in the dirt. He was successful but didn’t realize it. As he looked around frantically for the ball, he didn’t realize it was somehow stuck to his chest protector.

File this under things you’ve never seen before … pic.twitter.com/zgr3eT8HP8 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 6, 2017

What is this sorcery?!?

Molina couldn’t do that again if he tried – and he probably won’t. That wild pitch resulted in a strikeout, but Matt Szczur reached first on the folly. Jon Jay followed with a walk, and Kyle Schwarber then crushed a three-run homer to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead.

In other words, it was exactly how Chicago planned that seventh-inning rally.

