Watch Wil Myers leg out a triple for the second cycle in Padres history

Wil Myers is following up his breakout 2016 season in historic fashion. The Padres’ All-Star first baseman hit for the cycle on Monday night at Coors Field, becoming just the second player in franchise history to do so.

Myers singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth – saving the toughest part for last. But he made the triple look easy when he came to the plate to lead off the eighth inning:

You know about #WilPower, but Wil's wheels earned him the 2nd cycle in Padres history. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ksyEeWJanH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2017

A stand-up triple for the cycle. Wow. It was Myers’ sixth career triple – and fifth since the start of the 2016 season.

Myers got the cycle (joining Matt Kemp as the only Padres players to do so), and San Diego got the 5-3 win over Colorado.

