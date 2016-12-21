White Sox: What is a Reasonable Return for Jose Quintana?

While Jose Quintana isn’t though of as highly as Chris Sale, he’s still a very good pitcher and should demand a good return.

The New York Yankees have reportedly asked about Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana. Jack Curry of Yes Network has reported the Yankees plan to keep their top prospects. With that being said, Quintana is the type of pitcher who should demand top prospects, and the Yankees should be willing to give up prospects in order for a reunion.

Quintana is younger than the Yankees current ace, Masahiro Tanaka. Quintana has had four consecutive 200+ inning seasons, while Tanaka has been in the league for three years. Whether or not Quintana is the number one or two pitcher in the rotation, this will provide a good 1-2 punch for the Yankees.

Like Sale, Quintana’s contract is very team friendly. He’s controllable for four more years. Quintana only earns $4.5 million more in his whole contract than Tanaka makes in one year.

Quintana is obviously a good piece the Yankees should consider adding, but the Sox have a price they’re set on, and it has to be met. Sale netted two top 30 prospects, and two throw ins, one being the Sox ninth best prospect, according to MLB.com.

With Quintana not being seen as valuable as Sale, the Sox should still receive Clint Frazier. He’s ranked as the 15th best prospect in all of the MLB, according to MLB.com. Along with Frazier, the Sox should receive Justus Sheffield, the 78th best prospect in all of baseball. A throw-in should finish the deal.

While the Yankees will be reluctant to give up Frazier and Sheffield, the Red Sox gave up more to add Sale to a rotation with reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello and David Price. The Red Sox didn’t need a pitcher, but they still gave up a huge return for Sale.

If the Sox get the return I proposed, it wouldn’t match up to Sale’s package even though the Yankees need a pitcher. The Yankees aren’t willing to part with top prospects, but the Red Sox did without needing Sale. It’ll be a trade neither team can pass up, as it fits both teams needs.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on