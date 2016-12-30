White Sox: Colby Ramus Would Fill Void in the Outfield

The White Sox have yet to fill their void in the outfield. One option might be Colby Ramus. The outfielder hasn’t garnered much interest after struggling with injuries in 2016.

The Chicago White Sox still have a gaping hole in their outfield. One guy that’s still on the market is Colby Rasmus. After signing a qualifying offer with the Houston Astros after 2015, he had a down year. Due to this, he hasn’t garnered much interest. Which means the White Sox may be able to get him for less than market value.

Rasmus had a really strong 2015 season. In 137 games, the lefty hit 25 home runs and drove in 61 runs while hitting .238. 2016 wasn’t as kind as he had surgery to remove a cyst on his ear. He also dealt with some hip problems. That led to a .206 average with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in just 107 games. Despite the injuries, he still has some value. He has shown he can hit for power and also plays good defense. With the loss of Adam Eaton, he could take over in right field or play center field.

The market for Rasmus hasn’t really developed yet. With spring training being just around the corner, it may never really develop. This means a team like the White Sox may be able to get him cheap. He’s not going to really be a long-term option at 30-years-old, but he could be a nice stop gap until someone like Luis Alexander Basabe is ready. Basabe’s ETA in the majors is 2018 according to mlbpipeline.com, so the White Sox could sign Rasmus to a one-year deal, with the idea of just keeping him for 2017. Or they can opt to sign him to a two-year contract, so they have added depth.

Someone like Rasmus is no means a sexy signing for this team. But he does fill an area of need. He has 20 home run potential and the White Sox desperately need more power in their lineup. And he is known to play good defense. With this team not really expected to contend, they can afford to bring in someone like Rasmus on a short-term deal. As long as the price is right, there’s no reason the White Sox shouldn’t explore this option.

