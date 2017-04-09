Watch Tim Tebow smash his second home run of the season

Tim Tebow hit his second home run for the Low Class-A Columbia Fireflies in just his third game Sunday, ripping a ball out of the park to right field to double Columbia’s lead in the fifth inning.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

Tebow also hit a home run in his very first at-bat with the Fireflies last Thursday.

Tebow managed two hits in his first 10 at-bats (along with four strikeouts).

