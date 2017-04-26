Watch Chris Coghlan fly (literally) over Yadier Molina to avoid tag at home

Lindsey Foltin

Toronto Blue Jays utility player Chris Coghlan might have outed his true identity as a real-life super hero during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, Coghlan bolted from second to home on Kevin Pillar’s deep ball off the left-field wall.

The speedy Coghlan would be greeted at home plate by Yadier Molina, who would have made the run-saving tag, if not for Coghlan’s insane high-jump over the Cardinals catcher’s back.

To make it even more impressive, Coghlan landed squarely on home plate, scoring to put the Jays ahead of the Cards, 2-1.

The play is a must-see:

Either Coghlan is MLB’s version of Clark Kent, or he was an Olympic track and field athlete in a past life. Whatever his true identity is, we hope it produces more plays like this in the future.

