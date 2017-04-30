Washington Nationals lose Adam Eaton for season to torn ACL

The Washington Nationals suffered a major blow, as outfielder Adam Eaton has been lost for the season with a torn ACL, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Sources: #Nationals’ Eaton has torn ACL, out for year. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 29, 2017

Eaton suffered the injury in the ninth inning Friday against the New York Mets. He stepped on first base awkwardly and his left leg gave out.,

The center fielder was hitting .297 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Eaton has reached base safely in 20 of 23 games since being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox.

The Nationals traded Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, three right-handed pitching prospects, to the Chicago White Sox in return for Eaton.

Bryce Harper spoke about his teammate after the game.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!