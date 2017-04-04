Vin Scully shares the hilarious details of how he spent Opening Day away from Dodgers

For the first time in nearly seven decades, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully wasn’t in the booth for the Dodgers on Opening Day. And that still feels incredibly strange.

But what’s even stranger is what Scully was doing as the Dodgers were clobbering the Padres, 14-3, in the opener on Monday afternoon. From the Los Angeles Times:

“Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills,’’ Scully said with a laugh. “Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I’m just leaving the carwash.’’

Opening day at the carwash?

“Some people did stop me and say it was strange to see me,’’ he said. “I told them I agree.’’

So was he headed home to at least watch the end of the game?

“I have to go to the hardware store to pick up some anti-moth product,” Scully said. “I’m not sure if I’ll get home in time to see it. Who’s winning?’’

He was told the Dodgers. He was asked if he was happy.

“Sure I am,’’ he said. “I’ve got a really clean car.’’

He then added, more seriously, that spending the afternoon living a normal life with his beloved wife Sandi was, for him, the perfect opening day.

“I’m aware that I’m not where I’ve been for about 60,000 years,’’ he said. “But I’m just where I want to be.’’

It definitely wasn’t the same without him at Dodger Stadium — and it never will be — but at least the 89-year-old legend is at peace with the decision and happy with life in retirement (even though his Monday sounds an awful like lot like Will Ferrell’s “nice little Saturday” in “Old School”).

Seriously, can you imagine bumping into Scully at a car wash? Or being the employee who answer his questions about anti-moth product?

