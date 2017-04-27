Tigers’ Verlander looks to regain control vs. Mariners (Apr 27, 2017)

DETROIT — Control problems are rarely an issue for Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander. That’s why it was so surprising to see him issue a career-high tying six walks in his last start.

Verlander’s shaky start in Minnesota on Friday led to his second straight loss. Manager Brad Ausmus has no fear about a carryover to the right-hander’s start against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

“He’ll be ready,” Ausmus said. “I’m not the least bit concerned with Verlander. He’ll be fine. It was uncharacteristic, but I don’t think the walks will be a problem.”

The Mariners might be just what Verlander (1-2, 6.04 ERA) needs to return to his usual dominant self. He has a 10-8 record and 3.25 ERA against them in 20 career appearances, recording quality starts in his past nine outings vs. Seattle.

If Detroit’s offense can bounce back, Verlander will not have to do anything special to record his second win this season. The Tigers were blanked 8-0 on Wednesday after scoring 32 combined runs in the previous two games.

Detroit is receiving big boosts from two players called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace injured players. First baseman John Hicks is 7-for-14 with six RBIs. Outfielder Jim Adduci, who didn’t play Wednesday, recorded a pair of three-hit games in his first two starts with the Tigers.

“The ironic part is we’ve gotten some production from people who weren’t even on the roster starting the season in Hicks and Adduci,” Ausmus said. “You would think with Miguel Cabrera out of the lineup and J.D. Martinez out of the lineup, it would be tougher to score runs, but these guys have filled in very well.”

The Tigers might have one of their starters back in action Thursday. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is expected to be activated off the seven-day disabled list. He was sidelined due to concussion symptoms.

Seattle could have one of its regulars returning to the lineup, too. Third baseman Kyle Seager has not started the last four games because of a sore hip.

“He argued and pleaded to get into the lineup (Wednesday),” manager Scott Servais said. “We certainly don’t want to lose Kyle for an extended period of time, and another day is only going to help it.”

Verlander will be opposed by another veteran, Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 5.31 ERA). In his last start, Iwakuma gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings to Oakland on Friday. The A’s hit two home runs off him, and he has given up at least one long ball in each of his four starts.

“He threw the ball pretty well,” Servais said. “With Kuma, he has a way of finding a way to work through lineups and get deep in the game. Like any pitcher, you’re going to stub your toe once in a while, and that’s what happened with him. But his stuff was better, sharper, crisper. His velocity was back up more to what we expect out of Kuma, in the 87-88 (mph) range, and working his secondary pitches off that. I expect him to be fine (Thursday) and get deep in the game.”

Iwakuma is 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Detroit.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!