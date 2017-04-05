Watch Stephen Piscotty get hit 3 different times during painful trip around the bases

It was the most painful inning of Stephen Piscotty’s career. And it hurt just to watch.

Seemingly cast as the MLB version of Scott Sterling, the Cardinals’ right fielder was hit three times by the baseball during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs. It began when Piscotty was hit in the right elbow by a Jake Arrieta pitch. When Piscotty advanced to second base on a wild pitch, he was hit on the left elbow by the throw from catcher Willson Contreras. And when Piscotty tried to score from second on an infield single, he was hit in the helmet by the throw from second baseman Javier Baez. (You can watch the play at the plate in the video above.)

Piscotty was safe at home but left the game with a head contusion. Although Wednesday’s game against the Cubs was rained out – Piscotty likely would have watched it from a very safe spot in the Cardinals’ dugout anyway – there was an encouraging medical update:

There will be no #stlcards game today, but there was some good news: Stephen Piscotty passed all concussion tests. https://t.co/aIqjUul6LQ — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) April 5, 2017

It’s been quite a week for Piscotty, who signed a six-year, $33.5 million extension on Monday.

