Fan grazed by stray bullet during Cardinals-Brewers game at Busch Stadium

A woman who attended Tuesday night’s Cardinals-Brewers game was grazed in the arm by a stray bullet, which police say they believe was fired outside of Busch Stadium.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police are investigating the incident and report that shots were fired at an intersection about a mile from the stadium around the time the 34-year-old woman felt a pain in her arm and noticed a bruise. Police then found a bullet slug near her seat.

The Cardinals released this statement Wednesday: “We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

St. Louis hosts Milwaukee again on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

