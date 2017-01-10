Spring training report dates for all 30 MLB teams

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready for some baseball? Sure, you still might be in a deep freeze and your lawn still might be blanketed by snow, but the boys of summer now know when they will report this spring.

Major League Baseball released the official workout dates — for pitchers and catchers, and full squads — for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

If you haven’t made Valentine’s Day plans yet, surprising your significant other with a trip to Arizona or Florida could be a nice thought. Sixteen teams will begin to report on Feb. 14, with the rest arriving in the next couple days.

Before you know it, you’ll be seeing that green grass, hearing the crack of the bat and reading about minor calf strains.

FORT MYERS, FL - MARCH 15: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox gets ready to field the ball during the second inning of the Spring Training Game against the New York Yankees on March 15, 2016 at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Florida. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 6-3. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

31

gallery: MLB Hot Stove: Every team's biggest remaining need

Getty Images | Leon Halip