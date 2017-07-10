September sentencing in Cuban baseball player smuggling case

MIAMI (AP) A September sentencing date has been set for a sports agent and a baseball trainer convicted in Miami of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S.

Court records show a federal judge has set Sept. 29 for the sentencing of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, convicted by a jury in March after a six-week trial.

Prosecutors said Hernandez faces up to 15 years in prison and Estrada – convicted of more smuggling counts – faces a maximum of 35 years behind bars.