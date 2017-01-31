Sean Rodriguez’s wife shares positive news after family’s terrifying car crash

Less than a week after the tragic car accidents that claimed the lives of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, Major League Baseball got another scare when Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a horrifying wreck on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

An SUV driven by Rodriguez was T-boned by a stolen police car in a fiery crash that killed the man driving the police car. Rodriguez wasn’t seriously harmed, but his wife Giselle and two of their children were hospitalized. On Monday, Giselle provided these encouraging updates:

Thank you all for prayers! Please Please continue to pray for us! Gogo is still in the hospital with thankfully only stitches and a cast. — Giselle Rodriguez (@GiselleCRod) January 30, 2017

I'm in the hospital with a broken femur & tibia. I'm going into surgery for my wrist tomorrow. We are so grateful to be alive! — Giselle Rodriguez (@GiselleCRod) January 30, 2017

Rodriguez, 31, signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Braves in November after spending the past two seasons with the Pirates. There was an outpouring of support from around the majors following the accident:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017

Please pray for Sean and his family. Please!!! https://t.co/rxyDEV3Ky0 — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 30, 2017

Our thoughts are with Sean Rodriguez and his family as we pray for their quick recovery. — Pirates (@Pirates) January 30, 2017