Sean Rodriguez’s wife shares positive news after family’s terrifying car crash

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a week after the tragic car accidents that claimed the lives of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, Major League Baseball got another scare when Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a horrifying wreck on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

An SUV driven by Rodriguez was T-boned by a stolen police car in a fiery crash that killed the man driving the police car. Rodriguez wasn’t seriously harmed, but his wife Giselle and two of their children were hospitalized. On Monday, Giselle provided these encouraging updates:

Rodriguez, 31, signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Braves in November after spending the past two seasons with the Pirates. There was an outpouring of support from around the majors following the accident:

 