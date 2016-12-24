San Francisco Giants Bring Back Michael Morse on Minor League Deal

Every San Francisco Giants fan just received an early Christmas present. The Giants have agreed to a minor league deal with former World Series champion Michael Morse, according to Matt Eddy of Baseball America.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the San Francisco Giants had agreed to terms with long time Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins. According to Eddy, San Francisco has also brought in outfielder Justin Ruggiano.

Giants fans will remember Ruggiano for this crushing grand slam against them in August. It was one of only two home runs he hit all of last season.

Morse was an instant fan favorite in his one season in San Francisco in 2014. A much needed power bat in left field that season, Morse saved his biggest hits for the post-season.

His eighth inning pinch hit home run in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals tied the game. The Giants would win two innings later on a Travis Ishikawa walk-off home run.

In the World Series, Morse drove in both runs in Game 7 to help clinch the series and the season for the Giants.

Morse signed with the Miami Marlins in 2015 and was traded that season to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morse only played 6 games the following season before being released by the Pirates.

For a Giants team looking for home runs, Morse might be the right guy to take on. It will also be nice to possibly hear more A-Ha at AT&T Park again.

Be sure to check back with Around the Foghorn each day for all the latest San Francisco Giants hot stove news.

This article originally appeared on