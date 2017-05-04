Samardzija throws gem, Giants beat Dodgers 4-1 in 11 innings (May 03, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Brandon Belt and Gorkys Hernandez each singled in a run in the 11th inning after Jeff Samardzija’s excellent start, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Pence also had a sacrifice fly in the 11th. Joe Panik, whose earlier error led to the Dodgers’ run in the sixth, started the rally against Grant Dayton (1-1) with a single.

Samardzija held Los Angeles to an unearned run in eight innings. He gave up only three hits, struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

Steven Okert (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Mark Melancon pitched the 11th for his sixth save.

Before the game, Los Angeles inducted longtime broadcaster Vin Scully into the team’s ring of honor. Rather than retire a number for Scully, the Dodgers hung a sign with a microphone and Scully’s name.

The Giants tied it at 1 in the eighth after Pence singled under the glove of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Ross Stripling threw a wild pitch to the backstop and Pence hustled to third, then scored on Buster Posey’s groundout.

San Francisco took two of three in the series.

Samardzija gave up a single to his first batter, Andrew Toles, and then retired 14 consecutive batters.

When the Dodgers finally did get another baserunner, they made it count. Slumping Yasiel Puig (one extra-base hit in his last 56 at-bats) led off the sixth with a pop-up, and Panik sprinted from second base toward the right field line and had the ball land in his glove just before he took a step out of play – only for it to bounce out of his glove for an error.

Puig, watching the play develop, broke into a full gallop. When the ball dropped, he ran past second and into third, just ahead of the throw. Pinch hitter Chris Taylor got just enough of Samardzija’s slider to lace it down the first base line for a single to score Puig.

Left-hander Julio Urias made his second start of the season for the Dodgers. Their prized prospect threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and four walks, with a strikeout. During the sixth, cameras caught the 20-year-old getting a lengthy lesson in the dugout from ace Clayton Kershaw.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Infielder Aaron Hill (forearm strain) left for Arizona to continue his rehab. Outfielder Denard Span (sternoclavicular joint strain) is scheduled to join him Thursday. Manager Bruce Bochy said both are taking longer to recover than anticipated.

Dodgers: Outfielder Joc Pederson (groin) is expected to join the Dodgers in San Diego on Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said infielder Logan Forsythe (fractured big right toe) may not be ready to join him as expected and may need a couple more days on his rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Giants: Are off Thursday. RHP Matt Cain (2-0, 2.30 ERA) is scheduled to open their three-game series Friday in Cincinnati. Cain was supposed to be the rotation’s biggest question mark, but so far has been their best starter.

Dodgers: Are also off Thursday. RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.58 ERA) will try to build on his best start of the year (two runs, five hits, five strikeouts in seven innings vs. Phillies) in what otherwise has been a difficult start.

