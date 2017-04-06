Ryan Howard finally lands a new deal with one of the Phillies’ biggest rivals

Ryan Howard is one step closer to returning to the majors – with one of his former team’s biggest rivals. The longtime Phillies slugger has signed a minor-league deal with the Braves.

#Braves agree to terms with Ryan Howard to a minor-league contract: pic.twitter.com/duVGQ4Ecz1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2017

Howard, 37, has spent his entire 13-season major-league career with Philadelphia, but he didn’t draw much interest as a free agent this past offseason. In 112 games last season, he hit .196/.257/.453 with 25 homers and 59 RBI – but was completely unproductive against left-handed pitching (.121/,143/.212).

The fit isn’t an obvious one, considering the Braves are set at first base with Freddie Freeman and don’t have the luxury of the DH (other than in interleague games). If he eventually gets the call to the majors, Howard likely would serve a lefty bat off the bench.

Before the start of spring training, Howard spoke with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal about his desire to continue playing and earn another shot at a World Series ring. Howard was the MVP of the 2009 NLCS, in addition to being the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2006 NL MVP.

Howard ranks second in Phillies history with 382 homers and third with 1,194 RBI.

