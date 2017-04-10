Royals welcome A’s for home opener (Apr 10, 2017)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After reporting the day before Valentine’s Day to Surprise, Ariz., for an elongated spring training, playing two exhibition games in Arlington, Texas, and spending the first week of the season on the road with six games in Minnesota and Houston, the Kansas City Royals finally get to sleep in their own beds.

The Royals will open their home schedule, and an eight-game homestand, on Monday with the first of three games against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City went 2-4 on the trip. After getting swept in a three-game series against the Twins to start the season, the Royals won the next two games against the Astros before losing 5-4 in 12 innings Sunday.

Brandon Moss snapped an 0-for-11 skid to open the season with a home run in the top of the ninth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead in the finale at Minute Maid Park. Kelvin Herrera, however, could not close it out, giving up a home run to Jake Marisnick in the ninth in his first save opportunity of the season.

“It’s one advantage the hitters have here,” Herrera told the Kansas City Star of the Minute Maid Park dimensions. “I just executed a pitch. I feel good throwing it. It’s a fly ball anywhere else.”

Travis Wood yielded a two-run homer to Marwin Gonzalez in the seventh, allowing the Astros to tie the score at 3.

“Both home runs they hit late wouldn’t have been home runs in any other park in baseball,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But unfortunately, we were playing in this park.”

The game ended not with a homer, but with left-hander Matt Strahm walking Evan Gattis with the bases loaded.

“I’ve got to figure out what I’m doing when I’m leaving it up,” Strahm said.

The Royals’ bullpen was indestructible in 2014-15 when Kansas City advanced to the World Series both years, but that is no longer the case. Wade Davis is saving games for the Chicago Cubs, and Greg Holland is the Colorado Rockies’ closer.

Kansas City relievers went 0-for-3 on save chance during the season-opening trip.

Right-hander Ian Kennedy will throw the first pitch of the home opener, his 239th career start. Kennedy was charged with the 9-1 loss Wednesday in Minneapolis. He yielded three runs on five walks and three hits, while striking out five in five innings.

Kennedy has lost his past three decisions, but has a 2.81 ERA in his past 14 starts dating to July 30.

Kennedy is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in two career starts against Oakland, but did not face the Athletics last year.

Salvador Perez owns the Royals’ hot bat, homering in four consecutive games.

It was the A’s who put the final dagger in the Royals’ playoff hopes last September, sweeping a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

While rookie Jharel Cotton will start Monday for the A’s, Oakland manager Bob Melvin has revised his rotation for the Royals. After rookie Raul Alcantara got shelled by the Texas Rangers, permitting eight runs in two innings, he is going to the bullpen.

Jesse Hahn held the Rangers to two runs over the next six innings. He will start Thursday instead of Alcantara.

“Give Raul a little bit of a break,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “That was a tough one for him. Now, one start and out of the rotation, that’s kind of difficult, but with us, these things often flip, when you’re trying to play a hot hand.”

Hahn is pleased about going back into the rotation after Alcantara beat him out in spring training.

“That outing was good for me,” Hahn said, according to MLB.com. “It did give me a little bit more confidence. I have to find that within me and take that same approach out there when I’m starting. Really, that’s just going to be up to me.

“I always wanted to be in the rotation. I’m definitely more comfortable starting a game, so I’m pretty pumped about it.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!