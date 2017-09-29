Rockies host Dodgers with wild card in sights (Sep 29, 2017)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are on the cusp of the postseason and could reach it Friday for the first time since 2009 when they begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With three games remaining, the Rockies (86-73) lead the Milwaukee Brewers (84-75) by two games in the chase for the second National League wild card. Colorado’s magic number is two to reach the postseason for the fourth time in its 25-year history.

The Rockies earned wild-card berths in 1995, in 2007 (when they reached the World Series and lost to the Boston Red Sox) and in 2009.

“We knew at the end of last year we could be way better,” Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said. “We got together in spring training and had the belief we could get in the playoffs. We just feel like we’re that type of team. We definitely have some games to go, so we’re not looking too far ahead. The best thing is we control our own destiny.”

Chad Bettis (1-4, 5.72 ERA) will start Friday for the Rockies against left-hander Hyun-Jun Ryu (5-8, 3.47).

Bettis, recovering from testicular cancer earlier this year, didn’t make his 2017 Rockies debut until Aug. 14. His lone victory this season was Sept. 9 at Los Angeles, when the Rockies won 6-5 as he held the Dodgers to four runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings.

Bettis is 1-2 with a 9.60 ERA in nine career games (six starts) against the Dodgers.

After a horrible start Sept. 14 at Arizona when Bettis gave up five runs, three hits and three walks in one-third of an inning, the Rockies took advantage of an off day and skipped Bettis’ turn. The team wanted Bettis to work on having less movement with his upper body, which, in turn, would enable him to have a more direct line to home plate.

In his latest start, Saturday at San Diego, Bettis gave up one run and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. He took the loss as the Rockies fell 5-0 to the Padres.

Ryu is trying to secure a spot in the Dodgers’ postseason rotation — otherwise, he likely won’t be on the playoff roster. He lost 2-1 on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants when he allowed three hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings before leaving the game after getting hit on the left forearm with a line drive off the bat of Joe Panik.

Ryu is 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA in three September starts but has seven walks as well as 13 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Ryu is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies, including 0-3, 6.75 in three turns this season. The last time he faced them was May 11 in Los Angeles, where he lost 10-7 after yielding 10 runs (five earned) and eight hits in four innings with six walks and four strikeouts.

Los Angeles (102-57) has won four consecutive games and six of its past seven. The Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of San Diego at Dodger Stadium as they outscored the Padres 28-5 and hit eight home runs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his team has “recalibrated” after a horrid stretch from Aug. 26-Sept. 11 when Los Angeles lost 15 of 16 games and concluded that tailspin with 11 consecutive losses.

The Dodgers have their highest win total since 1974 and have tied the record for wins for the Los Angeles era of the franchise set by the 1962 and 1974 teams.

“I didn’t really have an expectation on wins,” Roberts said after the team’s 102nd victory Wednesday. “I don’t think anyone in the clubhouse did. We expected to win the division, which we did.

“We’ve played very good baseball for a good bit of the season. If you look back at the great Dodgers teams and teams in baseball history, we’re in an elite group. It’s something we should be proud of.”