Ramirez sharp in Angels’ win over Red Sox; Farrell ejected (Jun 24, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) JC Ramirez was solid when the Los Angeles Angels needed him.

Blake Parker’s ending was needed even more.

Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another and the Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

Ramirez (7-5) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts after lasting just three innings and giving up five runs in his previous start.

”I think that he stayed ahead of the count well tonight. He used his pitches and I thought he used his fastball well on both sides of the plate,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. ”That’s a real strong outing for JC and it was important to us.”

Ramirez was happy he pitched very well in his first start in Fenway Park.

”This one, especially playing in this park, gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

Parker struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young with the bases loaded for the final out for his first save of the season after Boston scored twice against Cam Bedrosian in the ninth.

David Price (2-2), who started the season on the disabled list with a strained left elbow, had a decent outing for the third time in six starts, allowing three runs – two earned – with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

”Felt good. Just I didn’t make enough big pitches when I needed to,” he said.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected by third-base umpire and crew chief Bill Miller after Fernando Abad was called for a balk, scoring a run that made it 5-1 in the seventh.

”Time was called. Time was clearly called before the balk was called,” Farrell said. ”So that was the dispute.”

Farrell was tossed after Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time.

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell then got in a heated argument with Miller and was given his first ejection of the season.

”We went back to John and told him the balk happened before time was called,” Miller told a pool reporter. ”John didn’t accept that answer and he was quite adamant that time had been called first and therefore the balk should have been nullified.”

The Angels took advantage of shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throwing error for an unearned run and that put them ahead 2-1 in the fourth.

Danny Espinosa reached on the error, stole second and scored when Eric Young Jr. doubled inside the first-base bag.

Luis Valbuena’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Maybin added his RBI double in the seventh.

Martin Maldonado’s RBI single gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Moreland homered into the first row of Green Monster seats in left center, a shot estimated at 429 feet.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Scioscia said RHP Matt Shoemaker, on the 10-day DL with right forearm tightness, was examined and received ”a clean bill of health and resumed throwing,” but would ”most likely not” make a start when his turn comes up Friday. … Scioscia also wants to use LHP Jose Alvarez less due to his recent workload.

Red Sox: INF Jeff Rutledge was placed on the seven-day concussion DL and Tzu-Wei Lin was promoted from Double-A Portland. Farrell said Rutledge pinpointed it to a play on Memorial Day and explained ”(Friday) was the first day Rut mentioned something.” … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, on the DL with a right knee subluxation, threw 68 pitches and could be in line for a rehab start with Portland this week.

DIFFERENT LOOK

With a very muggy afternoon and temperatures in the mid-80s, many of the Red Sox regulars took BP in shorts – something seldom seen at home games.

YOU CAN’T CATCH ME

Maybin was successful for the 23rd time in 24 stolen base attempts, swiping third after his double and before scoring on the balk.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0, 3.07 ERA) is set to make his second career road start.

Red Sox: RHP Doug Fister (0-0, 0.00) is slated to make his Red Sox debut after being claimed off the waivers from the Angels Friday. ”It’s funny and ironic how the world goes,” he said. ”For me it’s just another start.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!