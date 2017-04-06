Rain in Boston postpones Pirates-Red Sox game (Apr 06, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Thursday has been rained out.

The teams will make up the game on April 13 at Fenway Park.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez had been scheduled to face Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl.

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series, including a 3-0 win in 12 innings on Wednesday night.

Boston next heads to Detroit, where it is set to begin a four-game series with the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

Manager John Farrell said knuckleballer Steven Wright (13-6 in 2016) will make his first start of the season in the series opener. He will be followed by Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale.

But Farrell will be without two more players for the start of the Detroit series, with reliever Matt Barnes and shortstop Xander Bogaerts both going on the bereavement list for a death in each player’s family. Right-hander Noe Ramirez has been called up to replace Barnes, and infielder Marco Hernandez has been called up to fill Bogaerts’ spot.

Barnes is slated to rejoin the team Sunday, with Bogaerts back available on Monday.

Those absences are in addition to a sick bug that’s been going around the clubhouse. Brock Holt, Mookie Betts and Robbie Ross all sat out Wednesday’s game due to illness. Betts will travel to Detroit, but is still experiencing symptoms. Farrell said both he and Ross are ”tentative” for Friday.

There was some good news on the injury front, though.

Farrell said lefty Drew Pomeranz, who went on the 10-day disabled list March 30 with a left forearm flexor strain, is slated to make his season debut at home Tuesday against Baltimore.

In addition, David Price (left elbow strain) was able to throw Thursday before the rain started and got in some distance throwing on Wednesday. He will resume his throwing program in Detroit.

”So a quality day for him,” Farrell said.

