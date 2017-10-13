Phillies make Bowa senior adviser to GM Klentak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Phillies have named Larry Bowa a senior adviser to general manager Matt Klentak.

Bowa was the team’s bench coach and infield instructor the previous four seasons. The 71-year-old Bowa has spent 33 of his 52 seasons in baseball with the Phillies. He was the starting shortstop for the 1980 World Series champions.

Bowa also managed the Phillies for four years (2001-04), including the final game at Veterans Stadium and the first at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are looking for a new manager to replace Pete Mackanin, who also moved into an adviser role.