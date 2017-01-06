Phillies Former Third Baseman/Left Fielder Cody Asche Signed by White Sox

Former Phillies third baseman and left fielder Cody Asche, who was designated for assignment by the team earlier this offseason, has signed with the White Sox.

The White Sox are following up the Phillies as the new rebuilding team in the MLB, notably selling off their two best players, Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, at the Winter Meetings in December. Rebuilding teams sometimes have to go to the scrap heap for players, and Chicago has done just that Friday.

Matt Eddy of Baseball America has reported that the White Sox have signed Cody Asche to a minor-league deal.

Asche left Philadelphia after they declined to offer him a contract before the arbitration deadline. The team decided to designate him for assignment when they claimed reliever David Rollins off of waivers. Asche elected free agency rather than return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Asche spent parts of four seasons in the majors with the Phils.

He never blossomed as hoped, collecting just 0.5 fWAR in his 2014 season, the highest mark of his career. Over his four seasons, Asche hit for a .240/.298/.385 line with 31 home runs, 125 RBI, and 124 runs scored in 371 career games.

In 2015, Maikel Franco usurped Asche as the starting third baseman in Philadelphia. The far more dynamic Franco spent the rest of the season at third, while the team moved Asche to left field.

Asche started 2016 on the disabled list with an oblique strain, only putting him behind the eight ball even more. When he returned from injury, he was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He actually hit for a fairly solid clip with the Ironpigs in 2016 with an .863 OPS in 29 games there.

However, when he returned to the majors, Asche just couldn’t perform at the plate. He posted a .213/.284/.350 line with four home runs in 71 games. Asche was worth -0.6 fWAR and had a 70 wRC+.

Asche will try to make his way back to the majors and bounce back from his poor 2016 with the White Sox, and that might be one of the best places for him to do it.

