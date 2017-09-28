Pedro Martinez Jr agrees to $800,000 bonus with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) Pedro Martinez Jr., a son of the Hall of Fame pitcher, agreed to an $800,000 signing bonus as part of his minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers.

The 17-year-old Martinez, whose deal was announced Wednesday, is a third baseman who lives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

His father won two AL Cy Young Awards and was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

