Ex-Dodger Pedro Guerrero reportedly in critical condition following stroke

Former Los Angeles Dodgers great Pedro Guerrero is reportedly in critical condition after suffering a massive stroke in New York.

Multiple reports say that the 60-year-old Guerrero faces a critical period over the next 36-72 hours.

Per the New York Daily News:

“He’s understanding and following simple commands. When we ask him to squeeze hands, he’s doing it. But he’s still in critical condition,” Dr. Rafael Ortiz, Lenox Hill’s chief of neuro-endovascular surgery and interventional neuroradiology, told The News Tuesday. “We’re going to have to wait. The next 36-72 hours are going to be critical. We’re giving him time to recover. He’s a strong man, being an athlete. I would imagine (that) would have an impact on him getting better from this. But it’s still early. It could go either way. He could get sicker again. Hopefully he continues to get better.”

Ortiz said Guerrero was admitted at first to Jamaica Hospital. The doctor, who was familiar with the the former Dodger slugger, said the staff at that hospital felt the damage was irreversible. However, Ortiz rushed to the hospital and a procedure was performed before Guerrero was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

“I operated on (Guerrero) two years ago for a [previous] cerebral bypass,” Dr. David Langer, the chairman of neurosurgery at Lenox Hill, and who operated on Guerrero two years ago for a separate, unrelated procedure, told the Daily News. “He did beautifully. I would say (the prognosis now) is guarded. I think it’s very likely he’ll survive.”

Guerrero was co-MVP of the ’81 World Series against the Yankees, when he slugged two homers, as Los Angeles won in six games. Over a 15-year career, he had a .300 batting average with 215 home runs.

