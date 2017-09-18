Orioles can play spoiler role against Red Sox (Sep 18, 2017)

BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox come to Baltimore for the start of a three-game series Monday night working toward locking up the American League East title and another spot in the postseason.

The Orioles, however, don’t have much to work for any more.

Boston (85-64) holds a three-game lead over the New York Yankees, who just took three out of four from the Orioles (73-77) at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. The Orioles scored a 6-4 victory on Sunday to conclude a 2-8 road trip that all but knocked Baltimore out of contention for a playoff berth.

The Orioles sit 5 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who hold the second AL wild-card spot.

Boston dropped a 3-2 decision at Tampa Bay on Sunday after winning its previous three games.

The Red Sox did get some good news in the loss as David Price threw two scoreless innings in relief, the first time he pitched since July 22. He had been out due to left elbow inflammation.

Price did not factor into the decision in the loss. Still, the left-hander was happy to get back.

“I felt good,” Price said. “I put up two zeros in a one-run game. It’s fun to get back out there.”

Price will be pitching out of the bullpen for the rest of the season, manager John Farrell said last week. Elbow issues have plagued the 32-year-old veteran, putting him on the DL twice this season, but if he can pitch effectively in relief, it makes the Boston bullpen stronger.

Doug Fister (5-8, 4.40 ERA) starts the series opener versus the Orioles’ ace, Dylan Bundy (13-9, 4.03).

Fister has thrown well in four of his past five starts, the only shaky effort coming in a 7-3 loss to Oakland on Wednesday, when he allowed six runs on six hits in just four innings.

He has a 4-3 career mark with a 4.24 ERA against the Orioles.

Bundy is 3-4 with a 4.30 ERA against the Red Sox. He has appeared in 11 games versus Boston, his top total against any major league team.

Inconsistent starting pitching has been the Orioles’ biggest problem all season, but the powerful Baltimore bats have gone cold, especially on the road trip, a big reason the team dropped eight of 10.

Tim Beckham’s three-run homer was the big hit in the Sunday victory over the Yankees, and the Orioles truly can’t lose many more now if they hope to sneak into the postseason.

“It’s a disappointing series, a disappointing road trip, but (we have to) go home and try to win as many games as we can from here on out and hope that other teams get cold and get on a losing streak,” Baltimore closer Zach Britton said. “But it’s going to be a challenge.”

On the injury front for Boston, Mookie Betts sustained a right thumb contusion and left the game Sunday in the fifth inning. Manager John Farrell said that X-rays were negative, and Betts is listed as day-to-day.

Also, second base Dustin Pedroia will play in the field Monday after recovering from a knee ailment. He had been limited to designated hitter duties since last taking the field on Wednesday.

For the Orioles, Adam Jones (general soreness) was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second time in three days.