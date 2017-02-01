Noah Syndergaard’s spring training bats are straight from ‘The Walking Dead’

The flip of the calendar to February means we’re just a couple of weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. And Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is excited as anyone.

Syndergaard led New York’s injury-battered rotation in ERA (2.60), WHIP (1.15), FIP (2.29) and strikeouts (218) last season. However, as one of the game’s best-hitting hurlers (three homers, three doubles in 2016), Syndergaard is perhaps more eager to take a few hacks with his new bats:

My bats came in for Spring Training today. Got one specially made for @MrMet. Anyone seen him around?#lucillerakes pic.twitter.com/Odknk8unMT — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 1, 2017

Fans of “The Walking Dead” will recognize that as the Lucille model – made famous by the notorious Negan. And it remains to be seen how Thor – who apparently has put Mjolnir on the back burner – will sneak that customized Louisville Slugger past home-plate umpires.

Apparently, Syndergaard is hoping to put the finishing touches on his long-running feud with mascot Mr. Met. Our advice for Mr. Met: Try to beat Syndergaard to the equipment truck when it arrives in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and then hide.