Mets face more injury drama as Noah Syndergaard refuses MRI, plans to start Sunday

Noah Syndergaard says he is healthy enough to start Sunday, and the Mets have no reason to doubt him – especially after he refused to have an MRI exam on his sore biceps.

Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday and told reporters he couldn’t lift his pitching arm over his head that that point. However, he insists he is healthy enough to face the NL East-leading Nationals tomorrow.

“I’m pretty in tune with my body,” said Syndergaard, via MLB.com. “That’s exactly why I refused to take the MRI. I knew there was nothing happening in there.”

Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters that there isn’t much he can do:

Plagued by injuries to numerous high-profile players the past couple seasons, the Mets have come under criticism for the alleged mismanagement of some of those injuries. So giving Syndergaard – the team’s ace – the green light to pitch Sunday has the potential to backfire. This past Thursday – the same day Syndergaard was scratched – outfielder Yeonis Cespedes returned from a hamstring injury, limped off the field after aggravating it and landed on the disabled list.

Mets fans – and probably plenty in the organization – will be holding their collective breath Sunday if Thor takes the mound.

