Noah Syndergaard exits start in second inning with apparent arm injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard exited his start on Sunday afternoon after just 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

Trainer Ray Ramirez went out to talk to Syndergaard before manager Terry Collins called for a reliever.

Earlier in the week, Syndergaard refused to undergo an MRI to determine if the biceps tendinitis that he felt was anything more significant. General manager Sandy Alderson said the decision was ultimately Syndergaard’s.

Syndergaard entered his start with a 1-1 record and 1.73 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 26 innings this season.

The Mets have six players on the disabled list including outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

