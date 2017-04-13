Yankees get dreaded ‘Tommy John’ diagnosis on top pitching prospect

The New York Yankees’ youth movement suffered a setback on Thursday with the news that top pitching prospect James Kaprielian will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

RHP James Kaprielian is scheduled to undergo "Tommy John" surgery on Tuesday, 4/18. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 13, 2017

Kaprielian, 23, battled elbow problems last season and they returned this spring. As a result, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft – who was considered a candidate for a late-season call-up to the majors this season – will have to wait until at least next year to return to the mound.

In three Single-A starts in 2016, Kaprielian was 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 innings. Although he was limited by discomfort in his right elbow during the season, he pitched in the Arizona Fall League – going 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 innings.

