Nationals ace Scherzer leaves in 2nd inning with neck spasm
MIAMI (AP) Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer hit his first career home run Tuesday night before a neck spasm cut short his outing against the Miami Marlins after he pitched only one inning.
Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution, the Nationals said.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner worked a 1-2-3 first inning, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run homer.
He went to the mound for the bottom of the second, but walked off pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch.
Washington manager Dusty Baker came out of the dugout to meet Scherzer, who said, ”I can’t go.” He left with the Nationals leading 6-0.
Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.
